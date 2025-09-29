New Zealand, Bangladesh and beyond: Where travellers are heading to now

In July 2024, Marriott International Luxury Group released a comprehensive report titled New Luxe Landscapes. In the survey with 1,750 Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals in Asia Pacific (APAC), travellers revealed that their top aim is to discover a new destination while on holiday.

Australia reigned as their top choice, followed closely by Japan, and then Hong Kong before mainland China.

While they still travel to familiar cities in these countries, their itineraries are more adventurous and include secondary cities. For instance, less-crowded destinations like Fukuoka and Nagasaki are being explored more alongside Tokyo and Osaka; in Australia, it’s Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, aside from Melbourne and Sydney.

This year, intentional travel becomes even more important to UHNW travellers, as reflected in the title of the new Luxury Group report, The Intentional Traveller, which was released in July 2025. This is despite an increasing number of HNW travellers planning to return to familiar cities with convenient regional access.