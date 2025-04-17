Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025: Highlights from the world’s largest watch fair

The most ambitious edition to date, Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025 united a record 60 brands at the Palexpo, including the highly anticipated debuts of Italian powerhouse Bvlgari and six cutting-edge independent watchmakers, such as Christiaan van der Klaauw, MeisterSinger, Kross Studio, Genus, Armin Strom, and HYT. Held at Palexpo from Apr 1 to Apr 7, the world’s largest horological event welcomed the highest number of visitors to date, drawing over 55,000 attendees – up 12 per cent from the previous year – and over 23,000 ticket holders during the three public days alone.

This year’s fair captivated the press, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts with a full-spectrum showcase of horology, where heritage heavyweights flexed their technical muscle and avant-garde maisons embraced bold, playful creativity. Among the sea of exceptional launches, these timepieces stood out – whether for their use of cutting-edge materials, technical brilliance, or daring design language. Highlights include: Cartier’s revival of its beloved minimalist digital timekeeper, Vacheron Constantin’s platinum-clad trilogy celebrating its 270 years of watchmaking, and Chanel’s S$1.62 million blue sapphire masterpiece. These are the showstoppers that turned heads, sparked conversations, and redefined what’s next in the future of fine watchmaking.