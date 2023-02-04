Highlights from the fall/winter 2023 menswear collections

The just-concluded Men’s Fashion Week for the fall 2023 season has been marked not by monumental moments, or dramatic statements, but a whisper of disruption – quiet luxury has prevailed. This seems to be the biggest message from the luxury giants this season, and represents the zeitgeist of this period in time. Its muted message does not bode well for the world in general, and reflects our difficult geopolitical and socio-economic doldrums.

You have to bear in mind that the shows in Milan and Paris were staged with the Ukraine-Russia war raging ceaselessly in the European backyard, with a soundtrack of warhead booms and sirens of distress. The world is teetering on the edge of a recession; crypto currency has collapsed and exposed a web of fraud; inflation is galloping; monarchies are dying, weather patterns have changed irrevocably, glaciers are melting, and food scarcity is a reality. Markedly gone is the fashion exuberance of the last decade – the long run of logomania and brand names and monograms emblazoned across every surface in retina-seering font size has disappeared. No name is the new black. Colours are solemn and subdued. Shapes hue to classic notions of elegance and beauty, shorn of the decoration and novelty of click-grabbing fashion. Whatever will the influencers wear now?