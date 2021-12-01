Collin’s founder on how cooking with grandma inspired him to start an F&B empire

It was only natural, then, for Ho to pursue a career in F&B after completing his studies. He got his start in the industry as a kitchen assistant in a Japanese restaurant. “That was my first experience in F&B and it turned out to be pretty enjoyable, although it was both physically and mentally tiring,” said Ho. “I remember, my chef once threw a big yellowfin tuna at me. The tuna was about 10kg and it was my first time encountering such a huge fish,” he added with a laugh. “But during my time at the restaurant, I also mastered the art of descaling tuna, salmon and mackerel.”

When Ho enlisted into National Service (NS), he served as an army cook. There, he cooked all sorts of local dishes for the soldiers and officers, from laksa and nasi goreng to chicken rice and mee rebus. “Sometimes we cooked for special events too, and the officers would give me a thumbs up whenever they enjoyed the food. That’s how my interest in food grew,” shared Ho.

What came next for Ho in the years after NS was a series of stints at various hotels and restaurants. After accumulating 20 years of culinary experience, Ho decided to “take a leap of faith” and open up his very own Western coffeeshop stall. Chancing upon his first location was a moment of serendipity.

“One day, I was driving past a coffeeshop in Geylang to visit a clinic and I saw a stall for rent. I always wanted to strike out on my own. Eventually, I wanted to be my own boss. So that’s how I quit my job and opened the stall,” said Ho, who was working as an executive chef at the time.

At his stall, Ho sold dishes such as steaks, grilled chicken chop and lamb chops, all at an affordable price. “Whatever I learned during my time working at hotels, I applied to the stall. How to make a traditional black pepper sauce, how to marinate the chicken, how to cut the steak, everything was the same,” said Ho.

Although the hours were long with Ho handling all the cooking and cleaning, what kept him going was the positive response from customers. Several other outlets were opened, and it wasn’t long before he was hungry for more.

“I wanted more people to see our brand and try our food. With the soaring popularity of the first outlet, I chose to expand rapidly to increase brand awareness. With the support of our parent company SF Group, we expanded beyond coffee shops to open full-service restaurants.”