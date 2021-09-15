The Tenderfresh fried chicken story: From hawker stall to F&B empire

Soh's affinity for chicken began in his childhood days. “I was born in a kampung in Lim Chua Kang. My parents were poultry farmers, so there was a lot of running around with the chickens,” the now 63-year-old recalled.

After national service, Soh took up his first job as a salesman for a poultry company. There, he was one of the company’s top salesmen – “I knew a lot about chickens,” said Soh – but the factory eventually closed down.

“A friend of mine had several hawker stalls at Whitley Road and he invited me to take up one of his stalls to sell fried chicken,” Soh shared. “Every day, we had no business. We earned only about S$50 to S$100 a day.”

To capture the attention of diners, Soh took photographs of his food and displayed them on his signboard. “That was one thing I did right. At the time, nobody displayed food photographs at their hawker stalls,” said Soh.

Gradually, the stall gained popularity, so much so that Soh and his wife decided to open a second outlet in Jurong. The early days of Tenderfresh were gruelling.

“We opened the Whitley stall till 2am or 3am. It was very long hours and after cleaning up, I still had to send all our staff back home, then go [to the market] to buy ingredients. By the time I reached home, it was 6am. That’s when my wife, who was running the Jurong outlet, would wake up. We hardly saw each other. When I got home, she would be sleeping. And when she got home, I would be sleeping,” said Soh. “That’s why we only have one daughter,” he added with a laugh.