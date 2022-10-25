Meet the founder of an impact enterprise that’s regenerating 50 acres of ex-mining land in Perak, Malaysia

Bamboo is the fastest-growing woody plant globally, taking up incredible amounts of carbon from the air as it matures. Not only does it thrive on degraded land, it’s also actually good for degraded land and a more sustainable solution for construction.

One person to recognise this and, more importantly, act on it, is Lucas Loo, who founded Sead Build and Sead Plant in 2017. Based in Ipoh, Malaysia, these impact enterprises were born of the urgent need to accelerate the built environment towards a sustainable future. While Sead Plant facilitates a bamboo supply chain that draws down carbon dioxide, restores degraded lands and empowers rural communities, Sead Build turns that bamboo into durable structural materials, storing the carbon in the bamboo indefinitely.

Loo’s bamboo journey started with a resort he developed fully out of bamboo more than eight years ago, where he worked with two Orang Asli (indigenous) villages around Hulu Langat, Selangor, to harvest bamboo for the use of construction. He then decided to focus fully on bamboo as a sustainable resource and started Sead.

Loo deliberately chose Ipoh to start Sead as not only was it his hometown; he believed this was an ideal place for a start-up. “Ipoh is a great place to manage start-up costs, as living costs are lower than bigger cities, but the main reasons are based on resource and land factors,” he said. “Ipoh is in a valley surrounded by forests and heavily degraded ex-mining lands. The forests are rich with bamboo stocks, and the heavily degraded ex-mining lands need solutions for restoration.”