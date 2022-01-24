Is Singapore ready for S$3 million Italian hypercars? Apparently, yes

‘SINGAPORE IS NOW READY FOR PAGANI’

“The beauty of Pagani,” said Chong, “is that it can be registered in Singapore.”

Unlike, say, a hypercar owned by French manufacturer Bugatti, which produces only left-hand drives and therefore can be technically owned, but never driven on Singapore roads.

And, according to Chong, the first three clients who placed an order for the C10 Coupe indicated an intention to register the vehicles to qualify them to be driven, as opposed to the collectors’ approach that’s purely about ownership and storage.

The price differential for the two ownership models is rather exponential, starting at €2.15 million tax-free, and shooting up to possibly S$12 million once it’s registered.

“These customers understand why they are paying that kind of money. It’s a limited piece of art so they want to be the first few to own it and show it off to everyone,” said Chong.

“We did our sums and we realised that even after 10 years, they might not lose any money because even when you deregister the car, the car itself will [still] be worth so much. So to them, it’s worth it,” he added.