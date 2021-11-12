The Singapore duo behind third-generation Arab Street perfumery, Sifr Aromatics

According to its website, Sifr now ships worldwide. Customers who are unable to visit its physical boutique can also request for a custom scent to be remade via an online form. “It makes sense for us to focus on our online presence now, so our customer base can extend to the world,” Kazura said.

There are silver linings for the business, however. While the brand’s traditional way of working is no longer sufficient in pandemic times, on the flipside, it has allowed the business to experiment with new projects.

As part of the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Made With Passion initiative, Sifr is currently expanding its product range by working on brand collaborations with other local brands.

Together with local furniture and homeware store, Ipse Ipsa Ipsum, Sifr is working on a range of home diffusers and candles inspired by four iconic attractions and neighbourhoods in Singapore – Joo Chiat, Arab Street, Marina Bay and Singapore Botanic Gardens.

These inspirations will be translated into the shape of the diffusers as well as their scents. For example, as the Singapore Botanic Gardens is home to the world's largest orchid display, the shape of the diffuser draws inspiration from the orchid flower, its scent bringing out natural, floral notes. The Joo Chiat diffuser draws inspiration from its colourful shophouses, while the Arab Street diffuser will pay homage to the Sultan Mosque. The Marina Bay diffuser represents the modernisation of Singapore, inspired by attractions such as the ArtScience Museum.

The collection is targeted to launch in mid-January. “We’re starting with these four locations first. In the future, we hope to pick more locations in Singapore to continue this series,” shared You.

The company has also been working on creating a shoe aroma diffuser together with local artisanal shoe and leather care store, Mason & Smith. The product will launch this month.