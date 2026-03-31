Inside 1887 by Andre Chiang at Raffles Hotel: A time-travelling menu rooted in Singapore’s past

Turtle soup with golden sherry, followed by a meaty, spiced Duck Apicius; and, for dessert, a coupe of wild rose ice cream. That’s what would have made for a good meal at the Raffles Hotel in the late 1800s. And, for chef Andre Chiang’s triumphant return to the Singapore fine dining scene, it’s also what serves as powerful creative inspiration in the most anticipated restaurant opening of the year.

After closing his three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Andre in 2018 at the height of its acclaim, many wondered if the celebrated chef would ever return to the city that helped define his career. With 1887 by Andre at Raffles Hotel, he finally does — but instead of picking up where he left off, he’s chosen to do something entirely different.

“It’s not just about showcasing my cuisine anymore. It’s really about connecting stories and histories and the land… to give something special to Singapore,” he said.