Finally, a celebration of the food from the Malay Archipelago in fine dining establishments across Singapore

Another highlight of the Arang experience is the gulai kambing, classically a Malay-style lamb curry here amped with rich whiffs of garam masala, a nod to his time as senior sous chef at the two-Michelin-starred modern Indian restaurant Thevar.

Asyraffie began his quest to elevate Malay food simply because it hadn’t been done before. “There is so much potential and it can be put on the same level as French, Chinese or Indian food. It’s a potential that hasn’t been tapped,” he said. “It’s my heritage and what I’m serving now barely scratches the surface. There is so much to explore, so many ingredients that haven’t been used.”

LOOKING HOMEWARDS

After spending years working in modern European restaurants such as Marco Pierre White’s Mirabelle in London and Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s JG Tokyo, chef Hashim of Fiz Private Dining found himself on a journey of exploring Southeast Asian cuisine when presented the opportunity to open his own restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. The resulting establishment, Isabel, shuttered during the pandemic, but the inspirations continue to fuel his endeavour in Singapore. Of British and Malay descent, Hashim’s cuisine at his private dining establishment bears imprints of the food of his Malaysian nenek (paternal grandmother), his travels around Southeast Asia, and his experience working at David Thompson’s Nahm in Bangkok. Fried Mediterranean sea bass is complemented by the acidity of wild mangosteens, fried tonkin jasmine, and a piquant sauce made from spiced and caramelised palm sugar. Buah sentul, a tangy seasonal fruit, is used as a souring agent in dishes like quail served with sambal kelapa (coconut). Tahi minyak, the caramelised curds of coconut milk, add a deep roundedness to everything it is sprinkled on.