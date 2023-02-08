If you appreciate Japanese craft, Maana Kiyomizu in Kyoto offers the perfect machiya stay

Maana Kiyomizu’s location is not obvious from the main road. To get there, one has to amble into a small road too narrow for large cars to drive through, and then past a long row of houses. Located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in the Higashiyama district of Kyoto not too far from sights and historic landmarks such as the Kyoto National Museum and the Kiyomizu Temple, the search is worth it for at the cul-de-sac atop a slope, this quaint complex offers a host of rich experiences.

Here, one can stay in one of three suites, have a breakfast of Koji bread with homemade jam and grilled omusubi (brown rice balls with Japanese style soup) at Kissa Kishin and shop for bespoke products made by Japanese artisans, such as Bizen pottery and drinkware made using a 12th century technique and washi paper incense from the POJ Studio store. If time permits, one can also take a kintsugi workshop in the store, learning the art of repairing cracks in ceramics with urushi (tree sap) that is finished with powdered gold.

Opened in November 2022, Maana Kiyomizu is the third offering from Maana Homes. Irene Chang and Hana Tsukamoto founded the company in 2017 to provide meaningful short-term stays in restored machiyas (traditional wooden merchant homes) that highlight the heritage of the storied architecture and the abundant artisanal culture Kyoto has to offer. The founders were intrigued by the dedication of the locals to perfecting their craft, embodying the essence of ikigai – a Japanese concept referring to something that gives a person a sense or purpose for living.