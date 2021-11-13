Rare Yamazaki 55 Year Old whisky launches in Singapore, with a S$7,688 per person dinner

It is the world's oldest Japanese whisky, with only a limited edition of 100 bottles available for global release outside of Japan. And four bottles of the Yamazaki 55 Year Old are right here in Singapore.

Distilled in the 1960s and bottled in 2020 at 46 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume), Yamazaki 55 (which it’s also known as) is House of Suntory’s oldest release to date and highly coveted worldwide.

According to a Forbes report, a recent October auction for one bottle of the Yamazaki 55 reached €675,000 (S$1,045,473) at a wine and spirits store dedicated to high-end products at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

