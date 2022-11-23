An entrepreneur who collects and restores classic Porsche sports cars in the Philippines

Businessman and entrepreneur Jay Aldeguer recalls vividly the exact moment he fell in love with sports cars. The year was 1997 and Aldeguer was 27 years old. “I spotted a Mazda Miata in a dealership showroom and out of curiosity, took it for a test drive with the top down. I couldn’t wipe the grin off my face and decided to take it home,” said the 52-year-old.

Aldeguer’s newfound affinity for cars came as a surprise to him because growing up, “I was more fascinated with boats and planes and for some reason, was never attracted to automobiles”, he said. That same year, BMW launched the Z3, a two-seater open top sports car. He visited the showroom and closed the deal on the same day.

But it was only when he laid eyes on a vintage Porsche that his collecting journey became more serious. Aldeguer was visiting a friend’s warehouse of imported cars. There, he spotted the “familiar cowl of a Porsche”. “I came closer and it was love at first sight. It was a 1974 911 Targa in white. I really couldn’t understand the lure at first because here was an old car, all dusty and unkempt with musty interiors that smelt like a mixture of old leather and burnt oil. Yet, I was captivated quite differently from the brand new, shiny sports car I had just bought a few months prior,” he shared.