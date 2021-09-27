Meet Vuitton Pang, scion of Malaysia’s Mamee-Double Decker snack empire

In a chat with CNA Luxury, the father of two reveals that he had been exposed to the family business from a very young age. From dinner conversations to visiting the factory – which felt like a second home – it was expected of him and his siblings to join the family business, or fulfil their “national service”, as he jokingly calls it.

However, as their family had a practice that obliged all members to have working experience beforehand, he joined OSK Investment to ensure he would be able to contribute to the company in a meaningful way.

Coming from a finance background, he was first tasked with setting up an Investor Relations team to increase awareness within the investment community. Though it was successful at increasing Mamee’s market capitalisation back then, the management still felt that the company was significantly undervalued, so Pang led the privatisation of Mamee, which was completed in 2011.