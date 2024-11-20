Audemars Piguet and Kaws drop the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion'

Audemars Piguet has collaborated with New York-based artist Kaws to unveil the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion', a limited edition timepiece of only 250 pieces.

The 43mm watch bridges the worlds of high watchmaking and contemporary art. Fully crafted in titanium, it is imbued with the aesthetic DNA of Kaws. At the heart of the watch is a miniature version of Kaws’ iconic character, Companion, playfully peering out from beneath the sapphire crystal, its face and hands seemingly touching the inner surface of the glass as though peering out to see what lies beyond.

To highlight Companion as the centrepiece of the watch, time has been pushed aside with an innovative peripheral time display, with the hour and minute hands rotating around the edge of the watch. This peripheral time display “offers new aesthetic possibilities for both movement and dial designs”, Audemars Piguet said in a press release. The watch is powered by the new Calibre 2979, a hand-wound movement that features a tourbillon at 6 o’clock.