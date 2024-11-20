Audemars Piguet and Kaws drop the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion'
The watch is a limited edition of 250 pieces, with Kaws’ iconic character Companion taking centre stage on the dial.
Audemars Piguet has collaborated with New York-based artist Kaws to unveil the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion', a limited edition timepiece of only 250 pieces.
The 43mm watch bridges the worlds of high watchmaking and contemporary art. Fully crafted in titanium, it is imbued with the aesthetic DNA of Kaws. At the heart of the watch is a miniature version of Kaws’ iconic character, Companion, playfully peering out from beneath the sapphire crystal, its face and hands seemingly touching the inner surface of the glass as though peering out to see what lies beyond.
To highlight Companion as the centrepiece of the watch, time has been pushed aside with an innovative peripheral time display, with the hour and minute hands rotating around the edge of the watch. This peripheral time display “offers new aesthetic possibilities for both movement and dial designs”, Audemars Piguet said in a press release. The watch is powered by the new Calibre 2979, a hand-wound movement that features a tourbillon at 6 o’clock.
“As part of this collaboration, we have pushed our limits in terms of watchmaking technology to create a spectacular setting with the character at the centre, surrounded by a brand-new hour and minute display system housed in the periphery of the movement,” said Lucas Raggi, research and development director at Audemars Piguet.
The multifaceted titanium case, finished with an alternation of sandblasting, satin-brushing and polishing, echoes the miniature Companion’s contrasting textures and grey shades. The bezel and caseback have been secured to the case middle with eight hexagonal screws subtly marked with Kaws’ trademark "X". This motif is also engraved on the frame of the sapphire caseback alongside Kaws’ signature and the words “Limited Edition of 250 pieces”.
The watch is paired with a dark grey calfskin leather strap and comes with an additional second strap in slate grey calfskin leather. An interchangeable system allows the wearer to change the strap with a quick click and release.
Kaws, whose real name is Brian Donelly, began his career as a graffiti artist in the 1990s in New York, making a name for himself by augmenting ads in phone booths and bus shelters. His early ad intervention work paved the way for his cast of characters, including Companion. He has collaborated with several luxury names and fashion brands, including Dior, Comme des Garcons, The North Face, Uniqlo and more.
Audemars Piguet is no stranger to fusing pop culture with high watchmaking. Its recent collaborations with Marvel resulted in Spider-Man and Black Panther Royal Oaks. The watchmaker also collaborated with Cactus Jack, a brand and record label founded by American hip hop artist Travis Scott, to design the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Limited Edition.