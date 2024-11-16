Meet Imran Abid Mir, a sixth-generation carpet merchant and head of Lotto Carpets Gallery

Imran Abid Mir does not want to be known as a carpet dealer. “We prefer to call ourselves carpet merchants," the 38-year-old stated. "The reason is simple: We're not here just to sell you carpets. Whether you buy or not is secondary. Our main goal is to share our knowledge," said the principal of Lotto Carpets Gallery.

Imran is a sixth-generation carpet merchant whose family history is intertwined with rugs. Although his paternal grandfather’s side of the family had been in the carpet business for several generations, his father, Abid Mir, started Lotto Carpets on his own from scratch. Abid was raised by his mother in a single-parent household after his father remarried. Call it fate – Abid discovered his family's history in carpets only after he entered the business himself.

Growing up in Lahore, Pakistan, Abid’s journey began humbly. As a teenager, he carried carpets on his back to make ends meet, walking five to 10 kilometres to deliver them to buyers. He earned around S$0.10 to S$0.50 per trip.

Over time, he saved up enough money to travel to Karachi, where he learnt everything there was to know about the intricacies of carpets and the business at a relative’s factory. Later on, he ventured into sourcing carpets directly from manufacturers and supplying them to exporters.