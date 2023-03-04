How this Japanese atelier is reinventing the kimono for the modern gentleman

He is hoping to turn the tide with Y & Sons, an atelier that is inspired by the bespoke tailors of London. “We started this project for fear that men will stop wearing kimono if nobody is doing anything about it,” he said.

“What we want to change is the idea that kimono is not only for special occasions and ceremonial wear. I wanted to bring across the message that the kimono can be worn daily even in this modern era.”

At the age of 31, he joined the family business, which was founded by his grandfather in 1917. Up until then, he had not considered this as a career option. “I did not think much about the kimono, even though my father ran the business. I knew that there is the kimono and a shop but I was not taught the ropes,” he revealed. “My father was a workaholic and he was rarely at home. There were no signs of kimonos in the house. That’s weird, right?”

But when his father collapsed and told his son that he wanted him to join the business, he took up the challenge. “That was the first time I was told that he wanted me to join Yamato,” Yajima said. Today, Yamato has six different lines and Y & Sons is the latest addition to the chain. Located on the main street of Kanda in the northeast of Tokyo, this atelier specialises in giving men’s kimono a modern, wearable spin that is suitable for daily wear.