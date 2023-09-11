Architect Soo K Chan wants to grow the Soori brand with authentic, one-of-a-kind destinations

The nature of the project brought on a slew of challenges. “In Singapore, we consider building setbacks and transport lines in designing. But there, it’s unpredictable. An endangered eagle’s nest was found a mile from our site that affected our land use, as we were told not to disturb the eagle. Then, historical artefacts from the Native American Indians were found because here is where the Confederate Army chased down the Native American Indians who pitched their teepees in the plains,” shared Chan on some of the “twists and turns” that also make for a great narrative.

The next challenge came from protective locals who were afraid of damage to the land. Chan was given permission to create a ranch instead, which he did by tweaking the original design – a curved, low-lying, carbon-neutral building made from crushed local rock hugging the mountainside.

“Just as we were to proceed, we received news of a once-in-500-year flood last year that swept away a bridge – the sole access to the property,” shared Chan wearily. “It’s the result of melting ice caps and unusual rain. So global warming really hit home.”

The project was again stalled as after the flood, the river changed directions, becoming many tributary rivers all over the land. “We ended up with a swamp. We were told we could divert the river but to fight against nature, no way,” Chan commented, adding that the team is still trying to find new ways of accessing the site.

Despite the difficulties, Chan is not daunted. “Because we are our own clients, part of the fun is being creative with the programming. After all, the Soori brand started because I wanted to self-commission projects where I could control both the design of the building and the guest experience.”