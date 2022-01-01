Life lessons from mountaineer Nirmal Purja, of Netflix’s 14 Peaks fame

At a table amid the clouds, I am waiting for a Boys’ Own hero. Nirmal “Nims” Purja is a former special forces soldier, a veteran of numerous gun battles, a man equally at home parachuting, skiing or diving. Since leaving the military in 2019, he has blazed a trail across the world’s highest peaks that has left even the toughest mountaineers slack-jawed.

First he climbed all the world’s 8,000m mountains, cutting the previous record from more than seven years to less than seven months. Then, at the start of this year, he notched up the first winter ascent of K2, the “savage mountain”, a feat that had resisted multiple attempts over 33 years. Despite winds of 75mph and temperatures of minus 60ºC, he did it on the first try, without bothering to use bottled oxygen.

It is, to be frank, all enough to inspire a certain sense of male inadequacy, especially given I have put my back out and a couple of hours earlier was struggling to pull up my own socks. Purja arrives bang on time, dressed all in black, offering a firm handshake. I rise to greet him, standing awkwardly. “What have you done, brother?” he asks with concern. He was medically trained in the military and was a specialist at evacuating battlefield casualties. It was, I confess, an injury sustained while hoovering.

Purja, by contrast, is on fine form. A week earlier the 38-year-old had been on the summit of Ama Dablam, the so-called Matterhorn of the Himalayas, a 6,812m peak in the shadow of Everest. He sprinted down to base camp, helicoptered to Kathmandu and flew on to New York for the premiere of his movie, 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. At 6am this morning he landed back at Heathrow and now we are meeting at Sushi Samba, London’s highest restaurant, on the 39th floor of the Salesforce Tower. Rather than the snowy Himalayas, we look across at the peaks of 30 St Mary Axe and 22 Bishopsgate, the deep valleys of Houndsditch and Commercial Road. We start with a glass of champagne.