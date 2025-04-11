Glen Grant releases the rarest whiskies ever: 65-year-old single malt Scotch whisky

Stables stated: “Although distilled back in 1958, the methods remain almost entirely the same today, reflecting the legacy of our forefathers. This whisky captures a lifetime of flavour and character from its journey in a single French oak butt retaining the distinct and singular character of The Glen Grant.”

With this launch, the Glen Grant 65-Year-Old joins a small but distinguished group of sexagenarian releases, including the Macallan Fine & Rare 65-Year-Old and The Dalmore 60-Year-Old, both of which have set the bar for the most coveted, high-priced bottles in the whisky world.

THE GARDEN OF SPLENDOURS

The Splendours collection references Glen Grant’s beautiful Garden of Splendours, planted over a century ago by founder Major James Grant. A seasoned world traveller, he journeyed the globe and collected exotic fruits and flowers along his adventures, many of which grow in the botanical haven.

Among them is the Himalayan blue poppy, one of the rarest flowers, which is now the centrepiece of the brand’s visual identity and has been adopted as the new Glen Grant logo. Each edition of the collection will reference natural elements from the garden.

The 65-year-old whisky, in particular, pays tribute to the Himalayan blue poppy. The flowers are etched into the hand-blown decanters designed by Brodie Nairn of Glasstorm, a long-time collaborator of the distillery. The decanter, shaped like a seed pod, is set in a sleek cherry wood eternity design inspired by the Mobius strip and symbolises the continuous loop of nature. “It’s a nod to the Major and his travels around the world.” Stables explained. “He always came back to the starting point, his garden.”

TRADITION MEETS INNOVATION

The story of Glen Grant began in 1840 when brothers John and James Grant launched the distillery in Rothes, Speyside. In 1872, James Grant introduced innovations that would define the distillery’s future.

Under the James’ leadership, Glen Grant became the first distillery to use electricity and implemented distinctly tall, slender pot stills to capture a lighter expression of the spirit. His decision to add water purifiers to the stills was another forward-thinking move that helped create Glen Grant’s signature style.

“In these stills, the Major created the DNA of Glen Grant – this light, fruity, floral spirit,” shared Stables, who now carries on the distillery’s legacy. As master distiller, he is responsible for running the distillery and also the creation of each drop of single malt. “My job is to ensure that every time you taste a Glen Grant, be it the Arboralis, right through to the 30-year-old, you recognise that DNA and that fruity flavour is present all the time.”