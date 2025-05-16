Inside Moet Hennessy’s crisis: Dubious deals, soaring prices and hubris

Moet Hennessy, the wine and spirits empire owned by France’s LVMH, went from generating €1 billion (US$1.12 billion; S$1.45 billion) in cash in 2019 to burning through €1.5 billion last year, according to documents seen by the Financial Times, as aggressive price increases and an ill-fated acquisition spree hit the luxury group’s drinks business.

The group behind Dom Perignon champagne and Hennessy cognac has been hard hit by a global downturn in sales of alcoholic drinks. But people familiar with Moet Hennessy’s operations say strategic decisions made under the leadership of former chief executive Philippe Schaus, who left the group at the start of 2025, exacerbated its problems.

These included a determination to maintain profitability by increasing prices, a hit-and-miss series of deals, and a lossmaking push into direct-to-consumer sales, according to several sources with knowledge of the business and documents reviewed by the Financial Times.

Moet Hennessy has been a cash cow for LVMH for years. But in a presentation in February last year, reviewed by the Financial Times, senior managers at the wine and spirits group were issued with stark warnings — “Need to save cash!” — as budgets came under strain.

When a surge in sales during the pandemic-era luxury boom began to go into reverse, management did not respond quickly enough to the ensuing downturn, said one source close to the company.

“It got to a point where it looked like Moet Hennessy could do no wrong,” the person said. “That’s what got them.”

The consequences of Moet Hennessy’s struggles became clear this month, when the division’s newly appointed executives told staff that about 1,200 jobs would be cut as part of a cost-cutting drive, and warned that sales would not bounce back soon.

In April, LVMH reported that its wine and spirits sales fell by 9 per cent on an organic basis in the first quarter, compared with a 3 per cent decline across the business as a whole. Moet Hennessy’s profits from recurring operations dropped by 36 per cent to €1.35 billion last year.

But the spirits business had already been comfortably LVMH’s worst-performing division, in terms of sales growth, in the past two years.

Leadership changes have followed poor performance. In February, Jean-Jacques Guiony, LVMH’s former chief financial officer, was appointed chief executive of Moet Hennessy, replacing Schaus. Alexandre Arnault, son of controlling shareholder Bernard Arnault and a former senior executive at jeweller Tiffany, was installed as Guiony’s deputy.