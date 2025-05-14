See the looks from Cannes' opening ceremony after the festival banned big dresses and nude looks

Another large dress was worn by Russian-born Aliia Roza, who describes herself as a “secret agent turned speaker, coach and fashion columnist.” “You can see here a dove, representing peace in the whole world,” said Roza of her painted hoop skirt look, which she described on her Instagram story.

The volume on model Alessandra Ambrosio's dress was mostly on her arms, though her dress was one of several that included shorter trains.

Halle Berry, who is on the Cannes jury this year, noted earlier in the day that she had changed her opening night look to comply with the new Cannes policy.

“I had to make a pivot,” said Berry, who said she had “an amazing dress” with a long train for the opening ceremony. “But the nudity part, I do think is probably also a good rule.”

No one from Juliette Binoche's jury seemed to defy the policy at Tuesday's opening ceremony. Enforcement of the policy remains unclear, as Wan and others flaunting reams of fabric were not ousted from the carpet.

