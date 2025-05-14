Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

See the looks from Cannes' opening ceremony after the festival banned big dresses and nude looks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Obsessions

See the looks from Cannes' opening ceremony after the festival banned big dresses and nude looks

Despite banning nudity and “voluminous outfits” from its red carpets and beyond, long trains and massive dresses still captivated attention at the film festival.

See the looks from Cannes' opening ceremony after the festival banned big dresses and nude looks

Heidi Klum poses for photographers during the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

14 May 2025 12:23PM (Updated: 14 May 2025 12:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A day after it was revealed the Cannes Film Festival was banning nudity and “voluminous outfits” from its red carpets and beyond, long trains and massive dresses still captivated attention.

Heidi Klum, who in previous years brought sheer looks to Cannes, flouted the large dress ban with a pink-and-white gown with a massive train. Bella Hadid, whose daring looks had become a staple of the Cannes carpet, opted for a relatively demure black dress (and blonder hair), on the other hand.

Chinese actor Wan Qian Hui posed with a massive, cloudlike white dress that looked like it had giant cotton balls attached to it on the steps outside the Palais.

Wan QianHui poses for photographers during the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Another large dress was worn by Russian-born Aliia Roza, who describes herself as a “secret agent turned speaker, coach and fashion columnist.” “You can see here a dove, representing peace in the whole world,” said Roza of her painted hoop skirt look, which she described on her Instagram story.

The volume on model Alessandra Ambrosio's dress was mostly on her arms, though her dress was one of several that included shorter trains.

Halle Berry, who is on the Cannes jury this year, noted earlier in the day that she had changed her opening night look to comply with the new Cannes policy.

“I had to make a pivot,” said Berry, who said she had “an amazing dress” with a long train for the opening ceremony. “But the nudity part, I do think is probably also a good rule.”

No one from Juliette Binoche's jury seemed to defy the policy at Tuesday's opening ceremony. Enforcement of the policy remains unclear, as Wan and others flaunting reams of fabric were not ousted from the carpet.

See some of the red carpet looks below.

Jury member Halle Berry appears during the opening ceremony of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Jury president Juliette Binoche appears during the opening ceremony of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
US model Bella Hadid arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Partir un Jour" (Bye Bye) presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 13, 2025. (Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)
Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers during the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Aliia Roza poses for photographers during the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Eva Longoria poses for photographers during the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Irina Shayk poses for photographers during the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
US actress Julia Garner arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Partir un Jour" (Bye Bye) presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 13, 2025. (Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)
Dubai influencer Farhana Bodi arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Partir un Jour" (Bye Bye) presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 13, 2025. (Photo: Valery Hache/AFP)
British model Emma Thynn arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Partir un Jour" (Bye Bye) presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 13, 2025. (Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)

Related:

Source: AP/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Looks Fashion celebrity Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement