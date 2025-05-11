This home in Singapore puts the spotlight on the owner’s extensive art collection

It was with delight that I encountered an artwork by local artist Dawn Ng the moment I stepped into this inter-terrace house. The archival pigment print Some Will Fall In Love With Life And Drink It From A Fountain That Is Pouring Like An Avalanche Coming Down The Mountain from her Clocks series offers a Technicolor punch to a white wall.

Is it a rainbow mountain or a coloured-in pebble, writ large? The artwork itself is enigmatic but what strikes me more is the insouciant juxtaposition of the chromatic picture with colourful baskets atop an antique timber cabinet as if to say: Art, like a piece of furniture or even tableware, should be enjoyed without inhibition in a home.

The home in question belongs to a 40-something medical professional who prefers to be unnamed. Art is her passion and here in this dwelling designed by Wu Yen Yen, the founder of Genome Architects, she can finally display many pieces that had for a time been stored away.

Both client and architect were secondary school classmates and so working together on the house was casual and inhibited. “I sat next to her in class! It was a fun collaboration. It’s my first time building a house, but Yen Yen knew what I wanted and made the process easy,” said the homeowner, who had grown up in Serangoon, and sought to build a house here.