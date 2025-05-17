‘I’m a hustler’: Singapore bridal industry icon Fatimah Mohsin on being a serial entrepreneur

Running a business is in Fatimah Mohsin’s blood. The Singaporean entrepreneur and bridal designer is the daughter of the legendary Encik Mohsin, who was affectionately known as ‘Raja Lelong’ (king of auctions). In the 1970s to the 1990s, Mohsin was a prominent figure in the Geylang Serai bazaar scene, known for his knack for offering great deals.

As a child, Fatimah would accompany her father to work, enthusiastically shouting out ‘Lelong! Lelong!’ alongside him. She vividly remembers the pair returning home with a whole bucket of money. “So back then, when I was younger, if people asked me what my ambitions were, I said I wanted to be a businesswoman,” she recalled.

An artist at heart, Fatimah always knew she wanted to work in the creative industry. “I loved cutting up my jeans, clothes, anything I didn’t like, and turning them into something new,” she shared. After secondary school, she turned down an engineering course at a local polytechnic in favour of studying fashion merchandising at LaSalle College of the Arts.

An internship at Puma soon followed, which eventually turned into a full-time role that deepened her love for fashion. At the time, back in the 1990s, Puma was also the national outfitter for the Singapore football team. “I got to work closely with Fandi Ahmad and all the other footballers,” Fatimah recalled.