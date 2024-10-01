Michael Tay of The Hour Glass says upcoming event, IAMWATCH, is where watch nerds of the world will unite

Another interesting session will feature Lee Yuen-Rapati – a multidisciplinary designer known for his expertise in watch design – talking about the often-overlooked importance of typography in timepieces. Meanwhile, the Comeback Kings’ panel of industry veterans Alain Silberstein, Franc Vila, and Manuel Emch, will share inspiring life lessons on resilience and reinvention in the demanding horology world.

We sat down with Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass, who explained his vision for IAMWATCH. He also shared his insights on why independent and artisanal watchmakers are gaining popularity among a younger audience, and the future of the watch industry.

What inspired you to create IAMWATCH as a new platform, and how does it differ from Tempus – The Great Watchscapade?

When we decided to do Tempus – The Great Watchscapade, which was 20 years ago, we wanted an exhibition that differentiated itself by having a more 360 [degree] experience because all watch events at the time were primarily trade-facing. Tempus was the first of its kind in the world, where we got our partners to design hands-on engagement with movement assembly, dial making and so on for our attendees. Most importantly, we were the first to introduce forum discussions or plenary sessions, which didn’t exist in the watch industry up until that point. Every time there was a watch event, all the brands did was showcase products, when what people were actually interested in was to acquire knowledge and expand their horizons in watchmaking and watch collecting.

After two editions of Tempus, we decided that was it because I'm not the sort who likes to replicate constantly. Every time we do something, we must be one of the first to bring an idea to the world and to our universe of speciality watches. Since then, there’ve been other platforms, such as Dubai Watch Week, that have far exceeded any of the ambitions that we’d set out with Tempus. For me, there’s no point replicating something like that.

I felt it’d be an interesting platform to create for people to learn from. Because ultimately, we're not out there to fight for market share; we’re trying to fight for a share of the wallet. You see, the greater your knowledge, the greater position you’ll be in to decide on what you want to spend on. I want the guy, who's been collecting stamps or cars, to come into our universe and say, “Hang on, this is a super interesting hobby and community!” Our objective has always been to empower our clients with knowledge. Now, knowledge is no longer the preserve of just a few, it's largely been democratised because of technology.

Many of our clients want us to host another watch event, but for me, it must be fundamentally different from anything that exists in the world of watchmaking today. Also, there is growing interest in artisanal watchmaking. It has continued to expand, especially since COVID-19. Most of the artisanal watchmakers, who’ve been around for the past 10 to 25 years, will tell you that Singapore as a single market, is probably one of the most important ones.