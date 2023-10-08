Meet Kate Lim, scion of the Cortina family and GM of Sincere Fine Watches

Kate Lim’s exposure to the watchmaking world started at a young age, but she admits that it wasn’t until she joined the family business that her interest really took off. Lim, 35, is the granddaughter of Anthony Lim, the founder of watch retailer Cortina. Her father, Raymond Lim, is the executive director of Cortina Holdings.

“My family always talked about the business at home, so my exposure to the watch industry was very natural,” Lim shared. Her uncle, Jeremy Lim, is also the CEO of Cortina Watch and her aunt, Sharon Lim, is the executive director of its subsidiary, Pacific Time.

Yet there were no expectations, or pressure, for Lim to eventually join the family fold. “I’m very grateful that my family has always been very open minded in our career paths,” she continued. The economics and marketing graduate from the Singapore Management University pursued a career in media, before moving on to distribution, first in the camera business and later on in wine.