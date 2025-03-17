Boucheron’s Histoire de Style 2025 – Untamed Nature: A high jewellery collection rooted in the wild

Nature has long been Boucheron’s greatest muse, and nowhere is this more vividly expressed than in its latest high jewellery collection, Histoire de Style 2025 – Untamed Nature. Divided into two chapters, Plants and Animals, it captures the raw elegance of the natural world through 28 diamond-set pieces in white gold that honour maison founder Frederic Boucheron’s singular vision. Rooted in the late 19th-century movement that embraced organic and asymmetrical forms, this gender-neutral collection reflects his deep fascination with nature’s unfettered splendour. Under the helm of creative director Claire Choisne, this legacy of poetic realism continues, reinterpreting wildlife and botanical wonders with striking ingenuity and craftsmanship.

While Frederic Boucheron’s contemporaries sought inspiration from noble flora and fauna, he was drawn to unassuming or overlooked wildlife. He saw beauty in ivy vines creeping along the Palais-Royal arcades, where he established his first boutique in 1858; in the quiet resilience of wild thistles; and the intricate patterns of dragonflies and beetles. The creative visionary’s obsession with realism led him to amass a library of over 600 books on botany, entomology, and zoology, meticulously studying scientific illustrations to ensure his creations captured nature’s most delicate imperfections.

Boucheron employs cutting-edge techniques to bring nature to life with astonishing realism. Precious metals are sculpted with an artist’s touch, achieving textures that mimic the veins of a leaf or the gossamer transparency of an insect’s wing. Another defining feature of Untamed Nature is its remarkable versatility, where a choker effortlessly transforms into a delicate bracelet, and a brooch seamlessly converts into an ear cuff. These ingeniously designed multi-wear creations invite wearers to interact with their jewels in a deeply personal way, redefining how high jewellery integrates into modern life.

In an era increasingly disconnected from the natural world, Untamed Nature feels like a quiet act of rebellion – it embraces the organic imperfections of nature, where leaves wither, petals curl, and stems bend in the wind. By celebrating these raw elements, the collection serves as a poignant reminder that true beauty lies not in flawless order, but in the wild, unrestrained energy of the natural world. Here, we explore its pieces in all their untamed glory.