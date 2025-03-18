Chinese architect Liu Jiakun receives the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Peter Zumthor, Shigeru Ban, Jean Nouvel, Zaha Hadid, Rem Koolhaas, Norman Foster, Tadao Ando, Aldo Rossi, Frank Gehry and Luis Barragan – what do all these architects have in common? They are all laureates of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, recognised as the world’s most important architectural honour.

This year’s winner, announced on Mar 4, is Chinese architect Liu Jiakun. He is only the second Chinese citizen recipient after Wang Shu in 2012, and the third winner of Chinese descent after American-Chinese architect IM Pei’s win in 1983.

Started by Jay A and Cindy Pritzker in 1979 and sponsored by Hyatt Foundation, the prize celebrates living architects whose works have contributed greatly to humanity and the built environment. Winners today received a formal citation certificate, a bronze medallion and a USD$100,000 (S$133,276) grant.

On why Liu was selected, the jury, which included past laureates like Alejandro Aravena and Kazuyo Sejima, explained: “In the global context, where architecture is struggling to find adequate responses to fast-evolving social and environmental challenges, Liu Jiakun has provided convincing answers that also celebrate the everyday lives of people as well as their communal and spiritual identities.”