How to achieve the modern luxury design style: 6 architects and interior designers offer tips

The term ‘modern luxury’ loosely refers to spaces inspired by the streamlined aesthetic of this period, with touches of glamour achieved through gilt accents, high-end materials like marble and rosewood, or singular sculptural elements prioritising form over pattern.

“Rather than flaunting excess and ostentation, modern luxury often leans toward a more minimal and understated approach,” reiterated Lim. “It celebrates craftsmanship, attention to detail and the intrinsic beauty of materials.”

On why the trend is so popular, Gwen Tan, co-founder of Studio iF attributes a possibility to the prevailing trend in hotel design that today’s well-travelled homeowners are drawn towards. She added: “A modern luxury home in neutral shades is also the best canvas for a growing collection of things of exquisite interest to owners – be it art, artefacts or even rare plants.” We profile six architecture and interior design studios that interpret this style well, and whose founders offer tips on how homeowners can recreate it in their abodes.