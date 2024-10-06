Drinking at the World’s Best Bar: Here are 3 to check out in Barcelona, Spain
The cocktails in these bars are practically an artform.
Ahead of The World's 50 Best Bars Awards in Madrid on Oct 22, we dive into the heart of Barcelona's cocktail scene, visiting three must-try bars: Sips, the reigning champion; Esencia, where tasting becomes an art; and Boadas Cocktails, a timeless classic.
SIPS DRINKERY HOUSE
What does it take to have a drink at Sips, currently No. 1 on The World’s Best Bars 2023 list? Patience. Lots of it.
Unless you don’t mind standing in line for two hours or maybe even more, be smart and make a reservation before arriving. Better still, book your table a week ahead to get your preferred timing. Yes, it is that popular, even more so after receiving its top accolade.
Save for the long line outside, and a poster of a smiley face emoji in the window, Sips is a blink- and-you’ll-miss-it kind of place.
Once inside, you can’t help but be swept by the upbeat and lively vibes at Drinkery House, the bar at the front half of Sips. Things at the 33-seat bar never get chaotic or hectic, thanks to the strict all-seating policy, and the efficiency of the service team.
Just what makes Sips a must-visit for cocktail enthusiasts from all around the world? As cliche as it sounds, co-founders Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez have created a haven for high-couture cocktails, where each sip is a work of art, down to the glassware used.
The glassware at Sips is specifically designed in collaboration with glass artists Ferran Collado and Jose Pinero, in line with Sips’ philosophy of ensuring that the presentation complements the drink itself rather than competing with it.
The Krypta cocktail, made with gin, Hibiki Harmony whisky, and clarified kiwi demonstrates this best. The honey-hued liquid is served in an oval-shaped vessel adorned with a variety of fresh herbs and sitting on a stand. The vessel has an opening, inviting drinkers to breathe in its herbaceous scent while savouring the flavors, merging aroma and taste in a unique way. The glass not only serves a functional purpose but also makes a striking statement, aligning with Sips' commitment to innovative and artistic mixology.
The drinks at Drinkery House are fun and crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Take the Mil Fulls, made with vodka, vanilla, lemon tree leaves and soda water. The refreshing cocktail, with hints of sweetness and creaminess, comes with layers and layers of carefully cut circular-shaped ice, adding to its smoothness while creating a visual treat.
All eyes will be on Sips to see if they take top spot again this year.
Carrer Muntaner 108, Barcelona, 08036
Reservations: https://sips.barcelona/drinkery-house/
ESENCIA
While Drinkery House is buzzy, Esencia is very much the opposite. Located at the back of Sips, it takes some effort to get to Esencia. By that, we mean walking down a corridor, while pushing our way through layers of beaded curtains, made to resemble walking through a waterfall. We almost feel like Alice in Wonderland, falling down the rabbit hole, before stumbling into Esencia – an ethereal and intimate space with lots of grey interiors and lighting rods hanging from the ceiling, creating a sense of calmness.
Open only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Esencia seats up to 14 guests, creating an exclusive and engaging atmosphere.
Caporale and Alvarez created Esencia as a new way to drink, going beyond the standard cocktails, by breaking down cocktails into sips.
What you get is a tasting menu, organised into sequences, each representing a unique concept or theme.
The cocktails at Esencia are original, blurring the line between drinks and cuisine. Bartenders use techniques and ingredients more commonly found in the kitchen, such as porcini mushrooms, sea urchin, and pigeon. You never quite know what you are going to get with each sip that is presented.
Some of the concepts featured on the Esencia menu include: Ice: Celebrating ice as a key ingredient, with flavours like spruce honey and pine needles; Bloody Mary, which puts a unique spin on the classic cocktail; Tokyo, highlighting Japanese flavours like calamansi citrus and Childhood Memories, evoking nostalgic flavours from the bartenders' pasts.
Like with Drinkery House, the sips at Esencia are served in custom glassware and vessels, with the presentation enhancing the overall experience.
The Esencia tasting menu costs €75 (US$83.26; S$107.09) per person, for 10 sips, and there’s a longer menu with 15 sips for €97 per person. Reservations are a must.
Carrer Muntaner 108, Barcelona, 08036
Reservations: https://sips.barcelona/esencia/
BOADAS COCKTAILS
Established in 1933, Boadas Cocktails stands as a testament to Barcelona's rich cocktail heritage. Nestled just off the vibrant La Rambla, this iconic and Barcelona’s oldest bar is renowned for its dedication to classic mixology and its inviting atmosphere, making it a beloved destination for both locals and visitors alike.
Founded by Miguel Boadas, who learned the art of mixology at the famous El Floridita in Havana, Boadas Cocktails has remained a bastion of traditional cocktail culture. The bar's interior reflects its storied past, with vintage decor, framed photographs of past patrons, and a nostalgic ambiance that transports guests back in time. Notably, Boadas was frequented by literary icons like Ernest Hemingway, adding to its allure and historical significance.
At Boadas Cocktails, the cocktail experience is straightforward yet sophisticated. The bartenders, dressed in tuxedos and bow ties, embody the bar's commitment to classic cocktail preparation.
There are no fancy menus, just a single page, well-thumbed one with a list of 15 cocktails. There are the Boadas Originals, such as the Daiquiri 1933, a version created by Boadas himself. Or try the house specialty, Boadas, made with a blend of Havana Club Rum, Dubonnet, Sherry and housemade aromatic bitters. Or you could order off the menu as well.
The best seats in the house are at the bar counter, as the bartenders take the time to engage with guests, sharing stories about the history of the cocktails and the bar itself, creating a sense of connection that is often missing in more modern establishments.
While he was still alive, Boadas popularised “throwing” cocktails, a technique he learnt at El Floridita. Throwing enhances aeration and releases the drink's aromatics, creating a unique texture and mouthfeel that differs from traditional shaking or stirring.
The bartenders at Boadas Cocktails are known for their skillful execution of this technique, making it a visually impressive part of the cocktail experience.
Whether you are drawn to the theatrical presentations at Sips, the experiential tasting at Esencia, or the classic charm of Boadas Cocktails, each bar offers a unique perspective on the world of cocktails. In Barcelona, the cocktail experience is not just about the drinks; it's about the stories, the atmosphere, and the connections made along the way.
Carrer dels Tallers, 1, El Raval, Barcelona, 08001
Reservations: https://boadascocktails.com/