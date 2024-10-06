Drinking at the World’s Best Bar: Here are 3 to check out in Barcelona, Spain

Ahead of The World's 50 Best Bars Awards in Madrid on Oct 22, we dive into the heart of Barcelona's cocktail scene, visiting three must-try bars: Sips, the reigning champion; Esencia, where tasting becomes an art; and Boadas Cocktails, a timeless classic.

SIPS DRINKERY HOUSE

What does it take to have a drink at Sips, currently No. 1 on The World’s Best Bars 2023 list? Patience. Lots of it.

Unless you don’t mind standing in line for two hours or maybe even more, be smart and make a reservation before arriving. Better still, book your table a week ahead to get your preferred timing. Yes, it is that popular, even more so after receiving its top accolade.