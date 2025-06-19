NewJeans’ Danielle Marsh stars in a campaign for the new Omega Aqua Terra collection

K-pop idol Danielle Marsh of NewJeans is one of the faces of a new campaign by Omega promoting its new Seamaster Aqua Terra collection.

The Australian-South Korean singer stars in the campaign alongside rising actress Marisa Abela, Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tems, model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, a new face in modelling and the daughter of actress Nicole Kidman.

The campaign, titled What’s Your Secret, highlights the Aqua Terra in a new, smaller size of 30mm.