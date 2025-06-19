NewJeans’ Danielle Marsh stars in a campaign for the new Omega Aqua Terra collection
Omega downsizes its Aqua Terra line to 30mm, introducing 12 new references in a range of vibrant dials and precious materials.
K-pop idol Danielle Marsh of NewJeans is one of the faces of a new campaign by Omega promoting its new Seamaster Aqua Terra collection.
The Australian-South Korean singer stars in the campaign alongside rising actress Marisa Abela, Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tems, model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, a new face in modelling and the daughter of actress Nicole Kidman.
The campaign, titled What’s Your Secret, highlights the Aqua Terra in a new, smaller size of 30mm.
There are a total of 12 new references to choose from in a range of vibrant dials and precious materials. These include five stainless steel models with polished and brushed bracelets, one model in 18K Sedna Gold and three references in 18K Moonshine Gold, available in their pure form or in a choice of three two-tone gold combinations with stainless steel.
Dial options include deep blue, deep purple, vibrant green, cool black, warm brown as well as mother-of-pearl options. Each model features a date window at six o’clock and a sapphire crystal caseback that reveals the movement within.
“I find that the Seamaster Aqua Terra’s ladies’ collection is actually a very neutral, elegant timepiece. And the one I’m wearing right now is the 30mm model with the pink dial and stainless-steel bracelet. I think it’s a flattering size that fits perfectly on my wrist,” Marsh said of the new collection.
The Aqua Terra collection debuts at a time when watch brands are embracing a trend towards smaller case sizes, catering to growing demand for more refined and wearable proportions. Blancpain recently launched a new Fifty Fathoms collection in a 38mm case size.
The new Aqua Terra watches are powered by one of two new Master Chronometer movements, both with a 20mm diameter designed specifically for the 30mm case: Calibre 8750 (with a thickness of 3.98mm) for stainless steel and two-tone models and Calibre 8751 (with a thickness of 4.08mm) for precious metal models.
These new movements feature the Co-Axial escapement, free-sprung balance with silicon balance spring, and automatic winding in both directions. They also boast magnetic resistance to 15,000 gauss and more than 48 hours of power reserve.