Meet the CEO of Bulthaup, the family-owned German company that pioneered the modern kitchen island

I asked Eckert why he eventually decided to join the family business. In 1976, Marc’s uncle Gerd Bulthaup and his twin sister Ingeborg Eckert (Eckert’s mother) had taken over the company from their father. A fan of the Bauhaus, Gerd was the one who engaged Otl Aicher in 1980 to collaborate on design and engineering concepts.

“When my uncle left in 2003, we had about six years of external management. That was a difficult time, when people in the family business were starting to lose faith. And as they say, companies die from the inside when people lose trust in the future or perspective of a company,” Eckert recalled.

One Saturday afternoon, he received a call. There was a family discussion going on and he was asked if he could imagine taking responsibility for the brand. “I said, ‘Okay, give me one month to think about it. But I knew that second they called that I was going to do it,” said Eckert.

Changing careers was not difficult, he commented. “I always had this passion for making things – the production of things, technology and engineering. I’m always interested in what is the cost-effect relationship [of things], questioning how the world is functioning,” said Eckert on integrating quite naturally into the family business. “I think this is my destiny. After one or two months, I had forgotten I had been a lawyer,” he chuckled.

I asked him if he missed being a lawyer and Eckert responded, “I’m not someone who lives in the past, but the past prepared me for this job.” He started by looking into the company’s finances, and then later studying its products and processes.

Apart from introducing developments to address changes in consumer behaviour, distribution and digitalisation, Eckert has also spearheaded ideas such as the Bulthaup B3 interior system, which is a modular series of drawer and cabinetry inserts facilitating workflow and personalised use. Unlike regular internal drawer organisation systems, Bulthaup’s version has a clever prism design that can contain objects but also becomes a sliding base for inserts.