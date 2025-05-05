Travelling to Japan? Escape the maddening crowd with a modern onsen ryokan stay

Let’s face it. You can’t swing a cat in Tokyo without clocking a Singaporean accent or another tourist queuing for limited-edition mochi. So, when planning our last trip to Japan, I had one non-negotiable: A quiet retreat far away from the maddening crowd.

That’s how we found ourselves in the austere lobby of KAI Akiu, anchored by moss-green carpeting and blonde wood furnishings that echoed the mountainscape outside. Operated by Japanese luxury hotelier Hoshinoya, KAI describes its accommodations as “Japanese auberges in classic hot spring regions”. Yet calling KAI Akiu an auberge (an inn or hostel) would be a glaring understatement. The property is refreshingly spacious and light and, like all KAI properties, manages to celebrate the best of traditional Japanese design while also feeling modern.

Which is to say, the suites may be appointed with tatami mats and shoji doors, but you’ll sleep on plush mattresses and enjoy ample bathrooms fitted with modern amenities.