Making history: These 5 timepieces set world records at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025

Vacheron Constantin once again defies the limits of haute horlogerie with the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication – La Premiere, a fitting tribute to the Swiss watchmaker’s 270th anniversary. Housing an unprecedented 41 complications, this one-of-a-kind masterpiece is the result of eight years of dedicated research, development, and innovation. At the heart of the mechanical symphony beats the all-new Calibre 3655, a movement composed of 1,521 painstakingly miniaturised components, all housed within a 45mm white gold case that’s 14.99mm thick.

This double-sided marvel breaks new ground not only in mechanical sophistication, but also in terms of precision miniaturisation, pushing the limits of how much complexity can be achieved in a wearable watch. Its compact dimensions belie an intricate architecture achieved through revolutionary engineering techniques – most notably, an innovative plug-and-play modular system that neatly connects two intricately designed sections: A base calibre that integrates the time, chronograph, and chiming functions, and an additional module housing its rare astronomical displays.

The Solaria occupies a special place in horology, notably for its five innovative astronomical complications, four of which are dedicated to tracking the Sun’s position across the sky, including its altitude, culmination point, and angle of declination. A fifth complication marries a split-seconds chronograph with a representation of the celestial vault that enables the wearer to calculate precisely the length of time it will take for a selected star to reach the centre of his viewpoint. A previously unattained feat in mechanical watchmaking, it makes its world premiere on the Solaria. It’s significant to note that these functions have never been featured on a single wristwatch.

Equally remarkable is the watch’s innovative chiming mechanism, a Westminster carillon minute repeater, widely regarded as the most sophisticated chime sequence in watchmaking. Featuring four gongs and four hammers, this acoustic complication alone demanded seven of the 13 patent applications filed for this timepiece. The challenge was integrating the mechanism into a dense movement without compromising resonance and clarity. Vacheron Constantin engineers developed rectangular-section gongs anchored directly to the case, complemented by steel and gold hammers to maximise acoustic purity.

Despite its encyclopaedic complication count, the Solaria remains highly legible. Its front dial features four counters, two of which carry up to five functions each, arranged for clarity with a contrast-enhancing palette of black, white, and grey. The reverse side, which is dominated by the star chart and split-seconds chronograph, maintains visual balance through the thoughtful use of colour-coded indicators, notably red and green chronograph hands and a fuel gauge–style power reserve indicator.

The sheer technical complexity of Solaria’s Calibre 3655 is matched by its unparalleled finishing. Components are hand-decorated with no fewer than nine haute horlogerie techniques, including sunray brushing, circling, sandblasting, and brouillage. Even the smallest parts, such as the jewel sinks, barrel ratchets, and cam wheels, are finely polished.

Far beyond technical bravado, Vacheron Constantin has masterfully conjured up an entire cosmos for the wrist with the Solaria. A sophisticated interplay of time, sound, and celestial movement, it’s a feat not only in mechanical brilliance, but horological imagination.