Louvre unveils first fashion exhibition without brand sponsors

In the crepuscular half-light of the Louvre museum after hours, silver armour glows like an otherworldly beacon surrounded by tapestries and intricately decorated shields and helmets.

The armour in question is not part of the museum’s Renaissance objets d’art collection that surrounds it, but rather a dress from Balenciaga’s 2023 autumn/winter haute couture collection made of 3D-printed chrome laminate. “Making clothes is my armour,” designer Demna, who was inspired by Joan of Arc, said when it was first shown.

This dialogue between the history of art, the museum’s collections and a designer’s references plays out across the 9,000 sq m Louvre Couture exhibition that opened on Jan 24 — the museum’s first in its 232-year history to focus on fashion. The show features around 100 contemporary fashion pieces from 45 designers and maisons from Balmain and Iris van Herpen to Loewe and Schiaparelli.

The Louvre is following in the footsteps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and London’s Victoria and Albert in putting on a large-scale fashion exhibit — theirs have met with huge success and been big fundraising draws. However, a snobbish attitude towards fashion — which many in the art world view as more commercial and less intellectual than other mediums — has historically made many of the major museums hold back from doing shows on the subject.