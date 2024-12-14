The Tokyo Edition, Ginza is Japanese architect Kengo Kuma’s tribute to the shopping district’s history

Strolling down Ginza Maroni-dori, you might be forgiven for thinking that The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, with its sleek glass facade, is one of the area’s fancy boutiques. But white curtains rather than shop displays suggest something else; likewise, luscious, landscaped walls that mirror the greenery of the tree-lined avenue.

This picturesque entrance is a fine first impression to the 14-storey hotel designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Officially opened in December 2023, it is the second Edition property in the bustling metropolis – a big deal considering that New York is the only other place in the world with two Edition hotels in one city. The Tokyo Edition, Tonamoron, also designed by Kuma, opened in September 2020.

“Opening two Edition hotels in the same city was a well thought-out process, to provide two distinct experiences tailored to different types of guests. While both are exceptional, The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon is renowned for its nightlife and vibrant energy, whereas The Tokyo Edition, Ginza caters to those seeking a calmer stay and focus on shopping,” said Fabio Testa, the general manager of The Tokyo Edition, Ginza.

Tokyo has many sides and the two hotels reflect that. The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, which has 206 guestrooms and suites, is perched in the top levels of the Kamiyacho Trust Tower and offers panoramic views. With only 86 guestrooms and a lobby directly leading into the street, The Tokyo Edition, Ginza is a lot more intimate.

Testa explained that Kuma was the choice architect for both hotels for his deep understanding of Japanese aesthetics, which was crucial in creating an Edition-style hotel aligning with local culture. “Additionally, he has the ability to craft original spaces that are bold, yet refined and modest. This unique balance resonates with Edition’s ethos, as well as the cultural essence of Japan,” Testa elaborated.