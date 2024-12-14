The Tokyo Edition, Ginza is Japanese architect Kengo Kuma’s tribute to the shopping district’s history
Strolling down Ginza Maroni-dori, you might be forgiven for thinking that The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, with its sleek glass facade, is one of the area’s fancy boutiques. But white curtains rather than shop displays suggest something else; likewise, luscious, landscaped walls that mirror the greenery of the tree-lined avenue.
This picturesque entrance is a fine first impression to the 14-storey hotel designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Officially opened in December 2023, it is the second Edition property in the bustling metropolis – a big deal considering that New York is the only other place in the world with two Edition hotels in one city. The Tokyo Edition, Tonamoron, also designed by Kuma, opened in September 2020.
“Opening two Edition hotels in the same city was a well thought-out process, to provide two distinct experiences tailored to different types of guests. While both are exceptional, The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon is renowned for its nightlife and vibrant energy, whereas The Tokyo Edition, Ginza caters to those seeking a calmer stay and focus on shopping,” said Fabio Testa, the general manager of The Tokyo Edition, Ginza.
Tokyo has many sides and the two hotels reflect that. The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, which has 206 guestrooms and suites, is perched in the top levels of the Kamiyacho Trust Tower and offers panoramic views. With only 86 guestrooms and a lobby directly leading into the street, The Tokyo Edition, Ginza is a lot more intimate.
Testa explained that Kuma was the choice architect for both hotels for his deep understanding of Japanese aesthetics, which was crucial in creating an Edition-style hotel aligning with local culture. “Additionally, he has the ability to craft original spaces that are bold, yet refined and modest. This unique balance resonates with Edition’s ethos, as well as the cultural essence of Japan,” Testa elaborated.
I entered the hotel through double doors helmed by attentive doormen, leaving the consistent patter of shoppers behind. The double-volume lobby, furnished like a sophisticated home, is washed with soft light through ivory curtains. The cosy environment is accented by something else unseen – Le Labo’s Black Tea fragrance, used in all Edition hotels. It brings up the memory of staying in my very first Edition hotel nine years ago, which was The New York Edition along Madison Avenue.
Scent as a way of branding is powerful indeed, I thought, as I felt an immediate affinity with the hotel brand. “Guests frequently comment on the distinctive Edition Le Labo fragrance, nothing that they can catch its scent even from outside the hotel,” agreed Testa.
The recollection includes The New York Edition’s iconic spiral staircase. Here in The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, the lobby’s staircase is also graphic and sculptural, but a zigzag metal version with sharp angles. Its gleaming whiteness is matched with comfortable, white lobby furniture that includes a curvaceous sofa and twin Saint-Germain armchairs from Liaigre – all posh and pretty against walnut timber veneer walls.
Facing the entrance, a glossy bar with gilt elements welcomes guests ‘home’ with cocktails and coffee from Tokyo’s beloved Little Nap Coffee Roasters. “Ginza is now lined with foreign brand stores but in the past, most of the stores were family owned and had been around for a long time; these developed and supported the town. Ginza is the most famous, and perhaps, exclusive shopping area in Japan but it is also a unique district with an intimate and warm atmosphere. I wanted to convey this history and mood of Ginza in the hotel,” said Kuma via email.
He wanted to recreate the feeling of walking into the living room of a house directly from the street, hence the distinctively residential feel. The architect, who founded Kengo Kuma & Associates (KKHA) in 1990, is renowned for his creative use of materials, as well as mastery of detail that give human scale to his photogenic, landmark building designs. These include the Japan National Stadium and Nezu Museum. Here, he wrapped the facade of The Tokyo Edition, Ginza in a wave of metal strips akin to a chequered menswear pattern.
The lobby is a more subtle variety of the ‘social lobby’ – a gathering space for guests and city dwellers – conceptualised by Ian Schrager when he opened Morgans Hotel New York, sparking the boutique hotel trend. When he founded the Edition brand together with Marriott International in 2013, this idea continued, together with an upscale party vibe leftover from his stagey Studio 54 nightclub days.
In The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, the theatrical buzz comes in the form of a neon fuchsia light wall at the lift lobby. It is fun, unexpected and according to Tomoko Matsumoto, director of marketing communications and public relations for both Edition hotels in Tokyo, a very popular Instagram magnet.
The lobby’s white theme continues to the guestroom corridors, which are lined with plush white carpeting – foolhardy by any hotelier but definitely luxurious for guests. Kuma highlighted that his design scheme paid extra attention to the fabrics used in the hotel. In the 86 pared-back guestrooms, which include 10 suites, soft carpets layer upon walnut timber floors. The warm surface continues up the walls, giving the rooms a somewhat mid-century modern feel. In the bathrooms, a block of green timber for the vanity counter lends colour and a dash of understated luxe to the scheme.
Japanese photographer Takay’s black-and-white photographs, timber furniture and minimal lighting fixtures decorate contribute to the restful atmosphere. The amenities are also very considered; belted yukata robes, cast-iron teapots and curated local snacks reflect Japan’s strong craft culture. Toiletries are Le Labo, of course. What I also love are the expansive windows that let one peek down at the streetscape below and see Ginza from another perspective.
The room sizes are generous by Tokyo standards, starting with 41 sq m for the entry-level deluxe rooms. Premier rooms come with timber-lined alcove seating, while the largest is The Penthouse, with living and dining areas as well as a kitchen catering to parties.
For lunch, I headed to Sophie on the 14th storey. The modern, brightly lit brassiere is dressed in refreshing chartreuse and moss shades. The dishes were equally light and fresh. A three-course set meal of Hokkaido Flounder Crudo, Grilled Niigata Pork and Creme Caramel with pear compote and vanilla ice cream offered a glimpse of the restaurant’s repertoire. The dinner menu adds on more filling signature dishes for sharing, such as roasted whole chicken with Tokyo miso and Yuzu kosho, as well as a hearty lobster Bouillabaisse infused with saffron.
On the second floor, The Punch Room, decked up like a gentleman’s club with plush velvet and timber walls with trimmings, offers a contrasting mood to Sophie. The menu showcases a dazzling infusion of Japanese influences: in Choco Banana & Apple are ingredients like le rum, egg white, black tea and Aomori apples; Dirty Maiko has notes of Haku vodka, pistachio, olive and sencha.
“The Punch Room is the first place in Japan where you can enjoy authentic punches. It’s tucked away from the busy streets of Ginza and you may feel you have been invited into the house of your friend for its cosy atmosphere. An elaborate coffered ceiling, often observed in traditional Japanese architecture, is applied,” described Kuma.
The entire hotel’s design was really homage to Ginza, envisioned in a modern language. “We wanted some dim yet warm colouring that evokes an old shop in Ginza. From the pale green in Sophie to the pink of the light wall, subtle colours are creating an image of good old days of Ginza,” Kuma said. The Roof – Ginza’s first natural wine bar – crowns the variety of experience at the top of the hotel, surrounded by lush planting.
For those in need of some exercise, there is a small, 24-hour gym in the hotel that looks out to Ginza’s treetops. For more elaborate workouts, guests of this property can take a 10-minute car ride to the The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon’s larger wellness centre, which includes a swimming pool and spa.
I had brought my running shoes but partly due to the lack of time and because here I was right smack in the middle of Ginza, I decided to take my exercise to the streets, ambling in and out of shops. A staggering number of amazing choices are within a five-minute walk: Issey Miyake, Bvlgari, upscale departmental store Matsuya Ginza and famous Japanese confectionery shop Higashiya Ginza by design guru Shinichiro Ogata, among others.
No doubt, The Tokyo Edition, Ginza is a great location for shoppers and mealtime excursions to the area’s many Michelin-starred establishments. But more than that, the mixture of good design, comfort and thoughtful menus make the hotel a destination in its own right.