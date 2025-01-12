25 places to visit In 2025 — from far-flung destinations to regional gems to rediscover

So many places, so little time. Travel has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but let’s not forget that travel is a privilege. That’s how we should approach seeing the world in 2025 — relishing every trip, embracing the slow, and supporting the sustainable.

As we start the year, we’ve shortlisted 25 places worth travelling to by gathering insight from experts, unpacking lifestyle trends, identifying cultural milestones, as well as looking at new flights, hotels, trains and cruises that collectively work as a pull factor to a particular destination.

This list ranges from otherworldly escapes to familiar sojourns with something new in the mix. Have a read, pick your favourites then pack your bags… it’s time for an adventure!