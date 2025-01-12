25 places to visit In 2025 — from far-flung destinations to regional gems to rediscover
This list ranges from otherworldly escapes to familiar sojourns with something new in the mix.
So many places, so little time. Travel has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but let’s not forget that travel is a privilege. That’s how we should approach seeing the world in 2025 — relishing every trip, embracing the slow, and supporting the sustainable.
As we start the year, we’ve shortlisted 25 places worth travelling to by gathering insight from experts, unpacking lifestyle trends, identifying cultural milestones, as well as looking at new flights, hotels, trains and cruises that collectively work as a pull factor to a particular destination.
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS
Amsterdam made headlines with their “stay away” ad campaign in a bid to deter ‘nuisance tourists’. Next year might be a different story as the Dutch capital celebrates its 750th anniversary. The Venice of the North has plenty in the way of events ranging from intimate neighbourhood get-togethers to large museum exhibitions, leading up to its birthday on Oct 27, 2025.
There’s also a new place to stay: Rosewood Amsterdam, opening in spring 2025. Housed in the former Palace of Justice, the country’s first-ever Rosewood is located in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Canal District and overlooks Prinsengracht, one of the city’s most beautiful waterways. Weaving through charming canals and gazing at ornate gable facades? Count us in.
NORTHERN TERRITORIES, AUSTRALIA
Most Singaporeans have travelled to Australia, but there are still a lot of surprises to be found Down Under. Ready for a proper Outback adventure? Head straight to the Northern Territories. New flights on Singapore Airlines make it easier to travel to Darwin, the jumping off point for this wild and wonderful region.
“There are national parks and nature galore — one can enjoy crocodile spotting, bird watching, star gazing, and even cattle ranching. There’s something for every type of outdoor aficionado,” says Lauren Raps, co-founder of Alchemist Travel. “The best part is this region has some of Australia’s most luxurious lodges and ranches to lay your hat at the end of the day with top-notch accommodations and gourmet dining experiences.”
ROME, ITALY
From Gladiator II to Emily in Paris, Rome has dominated our screens over the past year. Truth be told, the Eternal City is forever in the spotlight and even more so as it celebrates the Jubilee — a Catholic event that happens every 25 years.
You’ll probably have to fight your way through the throng, but at least you won’t see any scaffolding as monuments have been unveiled looking spic and span. There are many grand hotels to call home for the night like Casa Monti, Palazzo Talìa and Bvlgari Hotel Roma. More are opening their doors in 2025 including the Orient Express La Minerva, set within a 17th-century noble residence close to the Pantheon, as well as the Corinthia Rome, housed in the former building of the Central Bank of Italy in Campo Marzio.
KOH SAMUI, THAILAND
There’s no denying the power of set-jetting: According to a report by Expedia, two-thirds of travellers have indicated that movies and TV shows have influenced their travel choices. That’s why 2025 will bring a windfall for Koh Samui in Thailand, the primary location of The White Lotus Season 3, which airs on Feb 16.
Like the previous seasons, the main set piece is a Four Seasons, and the well-loved Four Seasons Koh Samui reportedly already has a two-month-long waiting list. They've also extensively filmed at Anantara Lawana and Anantara Bophut — both resort properties have recently emerged from renovations making it the perfect time to visit. Best yet, direct flights from Singapore on Scoot means getting to Samui is a breeze!
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA
Bolivia will be in full on celebration mode as it marks 200 years of independence in 2025. Bicentennial or not, now is a great time to go and experience its dynamic food scene. The epicentre is La Paz, which has three establishments in Latin America’s Top 100 Restaurants — Gustu, Phayawi and Ancestral — each focusing on locally-sourced produce merged with contemporary cooking techniques.
Book a culinary journey with Lightfoot Travel to truly savour Bolivia’s authentic flavours. “Our bespoke itineraries include meals at the city’s most exciting restaurants and a traditional Andean picnic called ‘Apthapi’ on Lake Titicaca. Typical dishes include potatoes (there are 1500 varieties in Bolivia), quinoa, freshly-caught trout, llama meat and artisanal Andean cheeses,” says Olie Lever, Head of Americas at Lightfoot Travel
“The food is laid out on a colourful woven aguayo and everyone gathers to share the meal, embodying the heart of Aymara hospitality.” The perfect way to end the feast? A shot of Singani, Bolivia’s national spirit.
OSAKA, JAPAN
Planning a trip to Japan? Swing by Osaka, the host of Expo 2025. The world’s largest show of innovative design and scientific invention is back in Kansai’s commercial hub, which hosts the Expo for the second time between April 13 to October 13, 2025.
Themed Designing Future Society for our Lives, the Expo is envisioned as a place where all 8 billion of us can “not only view exhibits but also co-create our future society”. Expect to find a jam-packed calendar of events and a palpable buzz throughout the city. If you’re already travelling all that way, you might as well extend your stay and take in another landmark event: Setouchi Triennale in the Seto Inland Sea, which opens on April 18, 2025.
PHU QUOC, VIETNAM
Fly and flop holidays will never get old — and if you’ve ticked off Thailand and Indonesia, why not go to Vietnam? Start with Phu Quoc, which consists of the country’s largest island and an archipelago of 22 islands. With 150 km of coastline and a forested interior (half of Phu Quoc is a national park), it’s the epitome of a tropical jewel. And it’s become more accessible with a two-hour direct flight on Scoot that debuted in December.
“Offering hotels at all price points from casual toes-in-the-sand establishments to the ultra five-star Regent Hotel nestled on the island’s Western Coast, Phu Quoc has endless options making it an amazing option for a beach escape from Singapore,” said Jo Hendry Prior, co-founder of Alchemist Travel.
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO
Think of Morocco and Marrakech would probably be the first place that comes to mind. While a visit to the Ochre City helps with the rebuilding efforts caused by the 2023 earthquake, it’s time to explore Casablanca — a prime spot for high-end Moroccan travel.
“Visiting Casablanca offers a compelling alternative to Marrakech, catering to travellers seeking luxury, exclusivity, and an immersive yet contemporary Moroccan experience,” says Christine Galle-Luczak, founder and CEO of Heavens Portfolio. She highlights the newly opened Royal Mansour Casablanca, housed in an iconic building dating back to the 50s in the heart of the Art Deco town, as the ultimate place to stay. “It blends the country's rich cultural heritage with modern amenities in an area less frequented by mass tourism, making it appealing to discerning travellers.”
ANTARCTICA
Over 200 years since John Davis became the first human to set foot in Antarctica, more than 100,000 travellers head to the last frontier annually, mostly aboard luxury cruise ships. Those hungry for deeper exploration should travel with White Desert, which offers a chance to experience two camps in a single 8-day journey as part of their 20th anniversary. There’s also a new player on the White Continent: Ultima Antarctic Expeditions, which runs immersive polar tours flying in from their base of Cape Town, South Africa.
It may not be immediately obvious but combining a trip to Africa with Antarctica makes complete sense, said Nico Heath, co-founder of Lightfoot Travel. “Twin-centre holidays offer travellers the chance to pair contrasting, bucket-list destinations like the Okavango Delta in Botswana with Antarctica for a once-in-a-lifetime tailor made holiday. Such trips need to be booked well in advance as the logistics require precision planning, but the effort is well worth it for such an extraordinary adventure.”
GREENLAND
If snow-capped mountains and massive glaciers float your boat but Antarctica is out of reach, consider heading to Greenland. The world’s largest and least densely populated island is still a challenge to get to, but regular flights by Icelandicair to Nuuk International Airport, as well as a direct route by United Airlines launching in June 2025, will make reaching this remote destination easier.
Cruises are still the best way to get around, allowing one to see the frozen landscapes, Arctic wildlife like polar bears, and bask in the Aurora Borealis in comfort. Silversea and Ponant offer luxurious Arctic and Greenland itineraries aboard exploration ships, while leading Polar adventure company Quark Expeditions runs a 15-day Essential Greenland itinerary that starts in Reykjavik and sails across the Denmark Strait towards southeastern Greenland.
CAIRO, EGYPT
The land of pyramids and pharaohs, there's something incredibly mystical about Egypt. That is wonderfully encapsulated in the Grand Egyptian Museum, which finally (soft) opened in October 2024. Spanning 500,000 sq m, this is the world’s largest archaeological museum complex purpose-built to house, display and preserve priceless treasures.
After exploring ancient history on foot, rest your legs on a plush Nile cruise. One to note is The Oberoi Melouk & Malekat, Luxury Nile Dahabeyas, which brings guests aboard dahabeyas — a sailing vessel used by royalty during the 1920s to 1940s on journeys between Luxor and Aswan. There’s also Kazazian Cruises, which has a 60m private yacht that accommodates 18 guests in nine rooms, with a staff of 24 to look after each and every need.
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Yes, Manila can be chaotic but if you’re hungry, there’s no better city in Southeast Asia to eat in right now. Named an emerging culinary capital by The Future of Food 2025 report by Marriott, Manila is bursting with cutting-edge restaurants like award-winning pizzeria Crosta (which has an outpost in Niseko) to Iai, a new sushi kappo restaurant by chef Bruce Ricketts.
Filipino food is also enjoying its moment in the sun and where else to experience this than the motherland? Casual venues like Manam are a sure hit, but for a different take on Pinoy food, reserve acclaimed restaurant Metiz by chef Stephan Duhesme or Hapag, noted by 50 Best Discovery. Try your best to score a table at Toyo Eatery, founded by chef Jordy Navarra in 2016 with a goal of introducing diners to Filipino food culture. Not only has it achieved its aim with flair, but ushered in a new era of appreciation for Filipino cuisine.
BORDEAUX, FRANCE
The world and their mother come to Europe in the summer, making what’s supposed to be a relaxing holiday stressful in parts. While it’s certainly not sleepy, Bordeaux is a relatively crowd-free option to consider.
“From an array of local restaurants featuring regional cuisine to wine bars showcasing the region’s best offerings and small, charming boutiques, you can fill days eating and shopping your way through the city,” said Lauren Raps, co-founder of Alchemist Travel.
Needless to say, Bordeaux has the world’s best wineries on its doorstep, but lesser known is its proximity to quaint beach towns like Cap Ferret and Arcachon Bay. Park yourself at one of Le Collectionist’s stunning villas, savour delicious food and wine, and enjoy the diversity of the activities in the area. Bliss!
THE BURREN, IRELAND
Coolcations were all the rage in 2024, and if you’re pining for a country with a comfortable temperature year-round, look no further than Ireland.
The Emerald Isle boasts impossibly green landscapes, but the Burren Region in County Clare is starkly different. Spanning 350 sq km, this impressive expanse of land is blanketed in grey limestone and designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark. It feels like you’re in the pages of Lord of the Rings because Middle Earth was actually inspired by author J.R.R. Tolkien's visit to the Burren.
This ancient limestone landscape is also a highlight of the Wild Atlantic Way — the longest defined coastal drive in the world that just marked 10 years. Travelling here lets you enjoy life in the slow lane: Book a table at Michelin-starred Homestead Cottage Doolin, then check in at Gregans Castle Hotel, a 250-year-old manor house turned 21-room hotel.
YUCATÁN PENINSULA, MEXICO
Think of train travel and it’s unlikely Mexico will make the top three. That is set to change as the ambitious Tren Maya (Maya Train) project is finally completed and on the rails. Its 1,544km-long route traverses the states of Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Campeche, Tabasco and Chiapas, but what makes it really special is that each of the 34 stations connects the ruins of the Mayan civilisation (and it conveniently includes a stop at Cancun Airport).
The Yucatán Peninsula has developed a lot in the last decade, which means there are a bounty of standout places to stay. From the magical, two Michelin key Chablé Yucatán near gorgeous Mérida to the stylish treehouses at La Valise Tulum, this Mexican region is a dream destination for those seeking sun, sea, sand, and history.
FURANO, JAPAN
If you’ve managed to scroll past the Japan winter content on Instagram and still missed the memo, let us spell it out for you: Hokkaido is experiencing record snowfall this season.
Trade the busy Hirafu slopes in Niseko for the less-trodden ski town of Furano. Just a two-hour drive from New Chitose Airport, Furano attracts serious powderhounds and feels like an authentic Japanese town. A lot of this is down to the limited places to stay, the best accommodation being Fenix Furano and the newly launched Shiyuki chalet.
It’s not only a star in winter, either. If the floral landscapes in the movie Wicked have you smitten, then Furano is a must-visit in the summer. Explore technicolour flower fields in bloom, cycle through the pristine scenery, then reward yourself with delicious lavender soft cream.
MUSCAT, OMAN
Once seen as a mere gateway to the remote and rugged landscapes of Oman, Muscat is finally getting the recognition it deserves. It’s wise to spend a few days in the capital city exploring the buzzing souks and breathtakingly grand mosques before the three-hour drive to the wonderful Wahiba sands.
Pamper yourself silly at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Muscat or take in panoramic ocean views from The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, both of which recently opened. In 2025, the glitzy, celeb-approved Nikki Beach Resort and Spa sets its anchor in Yiti Bay, and there’s also an upcoming Anantara resort in Bandar Al Khairan in 2026, demonstrating the Asian hospitality brand’s unstoppable global expansion.
PERU
Machu Picchu, Pisco sours and ceviche — a few of the many reasons why Peru captures the imagination. It’s one of the favourite destinations of travel insiders, including Steph Wetherell, co-founder of Alchemist Travel.
“With some of the world’s best cuisine in Lima, incredible biodiversity in the Amazon, an abundance of cultural sites, and endless ways to keep active from hiking to horse riding and whitewater rafting, this is a country that has it all!”
There are many amazing hotels and lodges across Peru, but a standout for Wetherell is the new Puqio — the country’s first tented camp in the lush Colca Valley. There are other unconventional places to spend the night: the luxury sleeper train Belmond Andean Explorer, which travels to Cusco, Lake Titicaca and Arequipa, and aboard the stylish Aria Amazon, which sails on the Peruvian Amazon.
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA
Looking for a European city that’s off-the-beaten track and has sustainable credentials to boot? Make your way to Vilnius, Lithuania. With a motto “the greenest city in the making”, Vilnius was named the European Green Capital of 2025 and that alone merits a visit.
Green spaces cover over 60 per cent of the Lithuanian capital, boasting verdant parks and protected forests, all of which are a joy to explore on foot or on two wheels. Vilnius is also a hidden gem for history buffs and design lovers. The compact city has a concentration of baroque architecture and a beautiful medieval Old Town. Don’t miss the recently restored Sapieha Palace, which reopened in spring 2024.
SEYCHELLES
The most important thing today is privacy, and there’s an abundance of that in Seychelles. “It’s poised to be one of the most sought-after destinations in 2025 for those seeking a blend of luxury, nature, and unparalleled privacy,” stressed Christine Galle-Luczak, founder and CEO of Heavens Portfolio. “Over the past few years, the archipelago has garnered attention not just for its beauty but also for its commitment to sustainable tourism and eco-conscious travel practices.”
Splash out at brand new Cheval Blanc Seychelles in the private island of Félicité, a resort designed by Jean-Michel Gathy that opened last December. Boutique sailing company Aqua Expeditions, founded and led by Singapore-based Francesco Galli Zugaro, is also adding a sixth vessel to its fleet that will sail to Seychelles and Zanzibar, Tanzania beginning in late 2025.
ATHENS RIVIERA, GREECE
Move over, Mykonos. The hottest stretch of sand in Greece isn’t in one of the country’s 6,000 islands but just a 30-minute drive from Athens. The coastal suburbs south of the capital is home to the Temple of Poseidon, and was a glamorous holiday destination in the ‘50s with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Jackie Onassis vacationing here.
Today, the Athens Riviera, which spans 37 miles of sparkling coastline between Piraeus and Cape Sounion, is experiencing a resurgence. Its retro appeal has made it a coveted seaside destination, and the influx of hotels has made it more relevant. Classic luxury awaits at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel and The Roc Club, both located in chic Vouliagmeni. The cool cats will surely love the new Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Glyfada; there’s also the One&Only Aesthesis nestled in a 21-ha forest reserve nearby.
MELIDES, PORTUGAL
Conde Nast Traveller called Melides “Portugal’s next big beach town” in 2022, and three years later this humble seaside town has become quite the destination. Since Christian Loubotin opened the boutique Vermelho Hotel in April 2023, there’s been a steady march of well-heeled travellers towards this artistic enclave just half an hour from Comporta.
Expect to find whitewashed towns, rolling olive groves, and unspoiled stretches of coast begging to be explored. And if you want to linger, there are also holiday homes up for grabs. You’ll be joining the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who have reportedly bought homes here.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA
Firmly on the radar for anyone doing a California road trip, there’s another reason to spend a few days in Santa Monica in 2025: it’s 150th anniversary. The popular SoCal beach town celebrates its birthday on July 14, 2025.
Stay at the new Regent Santa Monica Beach — a lovely perch to take in the ocean views and a bonafide wellness haven with a 10,000 sqft Guerlain Spa. Another fresh oceanfront property to check out is Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection, designed by architect Gulla Jónsdóttir.
Once you’re refreshed, resume your journey on the Pacific Coast Highway (called PCH by locals), a 200-km classic coastal drive that shows why there’s so much to love about California.
WALES, UNITED KINGDOM
If you’ve traversed the Scottish Highlands and driven around the English countryside, it’s time to hit Wales. Featuring 2,700km of rugged coastline and towering mountains, this country of 3 million is steeped in myths and legends. Despite its small size, it has 600 castles, over 32,000km of walking paths and three national parks — perfect for the active traveller.
Those keen on a more leisurely (and luxurious) pace can book Belmond’s Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in Wales and England launching in July 2025. It offers 3-night journeys weaving through the breathtaking Cornish coast, the lovely Lake District and across the valleys of the Welsh countryside.
And it’s become easier to get to Britain from Singapore, too. From Mar 30, Singapore Airlines has a new daily service to London (Gatwick), providing a total of five direct flights to the UK every day.
SINGAPORE
Last but not the least, conscious travellers should explore what’s right in their backyard. There will be a lot happening as Singapore marks 60 years of independence in 2025.
Looking for a luxe staycation to see the city anew? The revitalised Orchard district offers myriad options, from the beautifully refurbished Grand Hyatt Singapore to the new kid on the block, The Standard.
Just over 137 years since the legendary Raffles Hotel opened its doors, its sister property, Raffles Sentosa Singapore, will do the same come March 2025. Designed by Yabu Pushelberg, the resort features 62 villas (each with a private pool, no less) nestled in 100,000 sqm of tropical gardens. Another urban resort experience awaits at the eco-centric Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, which opens in April 2025.