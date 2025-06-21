From kitchen to cocktails: Chef Tryson Quek on winning World Class Bartender of the Year Singapore 2025
Quek’s win echoes his wife Bannie Kang’s victory at the 2019 edition, making their bar Sidedoor the only one in Singapore with two national champions under one roof.
Tryson Quek has been named Singapore’s Bartender of the Year in the prestigious bartending competition World Class 2025.
Held at Esplanade rooftop gastrobar Baia on Jun 16, the Singapore finals saw six of the country’s top bartenders vying for the national title through two challenges that tested innovation, speed, and storytelling. Marco Maiorano from Koma at Marina Bay Sands and Samuel Pang from Night Hawk in Tanjong Pagar were first and second runners-up respectively.
World Class was launched in 2009 by Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks with presence in over 180 countries, with the goal of elevating the art of cocktail making and hospitality. Along with the competition, there was a three-month World Class Cocktail Festival where competitors showcased their competition drinks at their respective bars.
Besides the top three awards, Ooi Foo Giap from Last Word in Purvis Street was voted “Bartender’s Bartender” by the other competitors for his exemplary display of leadership and camaraderie while Sushisamba Singapore took home the “World Class Cocktail Festival Experience of 2025” for their bold creativity and strong showing during the festival.
More well-known as the chef half of Tanjong Pagar gastrobar Sidedoor, alongside his mixologist wife Bannie Kang, Quek worked his culinary skills to his advantage in a field of 42 competitors at the 16th edition of the World Class competition. He will now represent the nation in the grand finals in Toronto, Canada in September.
This win is especially meaningful to Quek as his wife Bannie was the Singapore champion in 2019 and had gone on to win the global crown that year.
Quek said jokingly: “Living with that legacy is inspiring but also intimidating. We didn’t have a bet, but there was a quiet understanding between us: Push your limits, but stay true to yourself. That helped keep things grounded. There was no competition between us – just support, and a little teasing now and then.”
Quek started out as a chef and had never envisioned himself making drinks. “It started with curiosity and slowly became an obsession, especially being around Bannie and the bartending community for years. I didn’t know what to expect when I joined World Class Singapore 2025, I only wanted to challenge myself, blend my culinary roots with bartending and see how far I could go.”
During the finals, participants had to imagine a futuristic cocktail that integrated technology, flavour, form and storytelling. They were also put under pressure in “The Showdown” round, designed to simulate the fast pace in a real-life bar. Finalists had only five minutes to craft five classic cocktails each inspired by spirits such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label, The Singleton 15 Year Old and the Tanqueray No.Ten.
Quek had thought that he might lose in the early rounds. “I was the ‘new guy’ in a room full of bar veterans. But instead of shrinking, I embraced the challenge and leaned into what made me different – my chef’s instincts, my storytelling, and my heart.”
He has no elaborate strategy for the grand finals, saying: “I want to represent Singapore with heart, honesty, and flavour. I want the world to see that bartending here is more than just technique. It’s innovation under pressure, creativity in tight spaces, and hospitality that feels deeply personal. I’m bringing everything I’ve learned as a chef and a new bartender into this.”