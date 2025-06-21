From kitchen to cocktails: Chef Tryson Quek on winning World Class Bartender of the Year Singapore 2025

Tryson Quek has been named Singapore’s Bartender of the Year in the prestigious bartending competition World Class 2025.

Held at Esplanade rooftop gastrobar Baia on Jun 16, the Singapore finals saw six of the country’s top bartenders vying for the national title through two challenges that tested innovation, speed, and storytelling. Marco Maiorano from Koma at Marina Bay Sands and Samuel Pang from Night Hawk in Tanjong Pagar were first and second runners-up respectively.

World Class was launched in 2009 by Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks with presence in over 180 countries, with the goal of elevating the art of cocktail making and hospitality. Along with the competition, there was a three-month World Class Cocktail Festival where competitors showcased their competition drinks at their respective bars.