What to expect at 2-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Shoukouwa

Recent surveys of our Google searches and travel preferences made one thing clear – Singaporeans just can’t get enough of Japan. One easy fix is to escape for a few hours to Shoukouwa, which recently unveiled an entirely new “terroir-driven” look and feel after an extensive renovation.

When you arrive at the two-Michelin-starred restaurant at One Fullerton, you already get a hint of the culinary escapism to come. Fronting the restaurant is a newly installed barrier of interlocking blond bamboo strips known as inuyarai. Common in ancient Kyoto neighbourhoods, these low, curved fences were designed as a sort of protective “bumper” for the walls of homes and businesses against the constant wear and tear of heavy foot and horse traffic. (Shoukouwa’s well-heeled guests, I imagine, should ensure its inuyarai remain pristine.)

THE NEW LOOK