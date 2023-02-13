In Singapore, a good class bungalow with luxuriant landscaping – and a beautiful basement garage

It is such a pleasure arriving at this good class bungalow located in District 11 of Singapore.

Boundary walls are set back from the road to create a roadside strip garden, so as you approach the house, lush greenery greets you outside.

When the gate rolls open you come under a 9m cantilevered canopy of beautiful, warm timber tones. You can alight here at this nice porch, but it would be more fun to continue down the driveway into the basement.