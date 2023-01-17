All-inclusive packages and chic suites with butler service are all the reasons you need to go on a Silversea cruise

I sailed from Singapore to Fremantle on a shortened nine-day itinerary, where we stopped by Bali and Lombok on the way to Australia with five days at sea in between. Initially uncertain if I’d enjoy so many days on a ship, it turned out to be the break I never thought I needed.

I took my time over meals and found dressing up on nights with a formal dress code to be fun. Cosy nooks like the Observation Library on Deck 11 were panoramic spots for a book and a cuppa, while a hot stone massage and sauna time at the Zagara Spa was bliss. My 387 sq ft Deluxe Veranda Suite was already a winner as a third-tier entry-level room with all the marble and Bvlgari toiletries bells and whistles. Imagine the cream of the crop Owner’s Suite that can go up to a whopping 1,389 sq ft, complete with Savoir Beds mattresses. The only thing exceeding it was my butler Joseph, who made sure that my mini bar was always stocked with my favourite juices and sodas and whose knock on the door to deliver afternoon canapes was something I looked forward to every day. I heard that they can arrange your wardrobe according to each evening’s dress code and draw your bath with chocolate-dipped strawberries and champagne at the side too (definitely something to try on my next cruise).Guests are entitled to one free shore excursion per passenger per day, with paid options for more immersive activities such as a dinner and traditional kecak dance performance in Bali’s Royal Palace and a wine degustation experience in Busselton. There is something for everyone, from easy relaxing walks to more adrenaline-fuelled activities like trekking in Lombok and a hardhat exploration of Fremantle Prison’s tunnels.