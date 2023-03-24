This house in Singapore was designed around a single piece of furniture

It all began with the Tangris cabinet from Christian Liaigre. The homeowners of this semi-detached house fell deeply in love with its slim proportions and classic look. “I like that it’s very simple, yet has a certain strength and character because of how refined the lines are,” said the homeowner.

He lives in the house with his wife, two daughters and his in-laws. After purchasing the house in 2021, he searched for furniture to match the cabinet but was not satisfied with what he saw in the stores. It was then he decided to furnish his main living spaces entirely with pieces from the French furniture brand.

Christian Liaigre, who passed away in 2020, is an iconoclast in the design world. He was known for creating an aesthetic emblematic of 1990s minimalism that became very much copied. Both his interior designs and furniture exude a masculine elegance that celebrated natural materials such as wood, bronze and leather. Some of his works include the influential Mercer hotel in SoHo, New York, as well as the homes of the rich and famous such as media mongul Rupert Murdoch, former fashion designer Calvin Klein and hotelier Ian Schrager.

A Christian Liaigre side table typically costs a few thousand dollars and a sofa can reach a five-digit sum. Second-hand pieces are coveted on luxury re-sale websites. But admirers of the brand are willing to pay for the exquisite detailing, superior materiality and refined designs.