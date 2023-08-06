Meet the man behind Malaysia’s chicest boutique luxury service office, Yap Ah Shak House

“From my experience in London, I saw how a well-located and well-designed service office product that delivers a premium boutique hospitality customer experience can attract a good mix of members to generate a strong asset yield,” stated Anton. “Especially if it complements what is being offered by franchise operators like WeWork, Regus and The Office Group ‒ offering an unbranded address that is a cosier and more personal alternative for established professional consultancies to call home – where you can expect the type of thoughtful, personal service and care you would receive as a guest in an outstanding boutique hotel or resort.”

When ASB acquired the building that has now become Yap Ah Shak House, given the location and size of the property and the competitive landscape for premium serviced offices in KL, transforming it into a mixed-use building with food and drink venues as well as offices and meeting and event facilities all under the one roof was determined to be the best use for the property.

Yap Ah Shak House was then envisioned as a destination in KL to support the many ways that modern business is conducted. “Essentially, we saw the building as a destination that could offer a variety of formal and casual business amenities and services a good private members club would,” mused Anton.